GM: Rumors of self-driving vehicles by 2018Lots of neato technology but no.
Ford: Truly self-driving vehicles by 2021
Honda: Self-driving on the highway by 2020
Toyota: Self-driving on the highway by 2020
Renault-Nissan: 2020 for autonomous cars in urban conditions, 2025 for truly driverless cars
Volvo: Self-driving on the highway by 2021
Hyundai: Highway by 2020, urban driving by 2030
Daimler: Nearly fully autonomous by early 2020s
Fiat-Chrysler: CEO expects there to be some self driving vehicles on the road by 2021
BMW: Fully self-driving vehicles possible by 2021
Tesla: End of 2017
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
It's Tough To Make Predictions, Especially About The Future
But nobody listens to me. From 2017.
