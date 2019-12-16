Mike Bloomberg has on repeated occasions faced and fought allegations that he directed crude and sexist comments to women in his office, including a claim in the 1990s that he told an employee who had just announced she was pregnant to "kill it."Maybe it isn't true and the reporting can reflect that, but the reporting should reflect what the accusation actually is. It isn't that he said "nice jugs" on an elevator ride with her once.
"He told me to 'kill it' in a serious monotone voice," the woman alleged in a lawsuit. "I asked 'What? What did you just say?' He looked at me and repeated in a deliberate manner 'kill it.'"
The issue is power. If Bloomberg is running around Manhattan catcalling women, that's "crude and sexist." This is something different.