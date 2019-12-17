Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Lowest Bar
Even if we grant that the NeverTrumpers are sincere and not just grifters mad that their gang is not currently in charge, thinking "Trump is bad" is really the bare minimum to ask of anyone. None of them have had an epiphany about being conservative Republicans. They are all still that. Conservative Republicans, especially professional ones, are still bad people. I question their usefulness, too, but I could be wrong about that. Still I'm not gonna pat anyone on the head for merely saying Trump is bad, especially as even if they aren't just being grifters, they (the professionals) are having no trouble getting gigs and attention. Exiled from Trumpland, perhaps, but into the welcoming arms of MSNBC and elsewhere.
