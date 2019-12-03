NORMS VIOLATORS

The funny thing is that a lot of NORMS - stuff like "don't criticize the president when you're in another country!" - were just shit Republicans made up and reporters pretended to believe were holy and sacred traditions dating back to the Mayflower or whatever. And now with Trump it's LOL there were never any NORMS? NORMS ARE A FREE SPEECH VIOLATION!!! I DON'T SEE YOUR NORM IN THE CONSTITUTION, BUDDY!!!
The big problem, always, is that Republicans pretend to be upset and reporters pretend to believe them and Democrats, for good or bad, are unwilling or unable to play the same game.