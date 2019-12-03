Obama Scandals

The truth is there were many things in the Obama administration that should have been scandals but weren't. Bipartisan bailing out rich people and bombing brown people. The things that were "scandals" were totally dumb, like brown suit day and maybe a cop did a dumb thing by arresting a black guy on his own property.
But even by the perverse logic of this stuff, "Trump pardons war criminal" should be a big scandal. It wasn't your local lefty peacenik who prosecuted this guy, it was The Troops who said This Troop Is Bad.