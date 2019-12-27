The case marks the first time a Briton has been charged with terrorism offences related to a family member joining the YPG, a group which the UK has aided with training, weapons and ground troop support as part of the US-led international coalition against Isis.Better lock up the British government until we figure out what's going on.
“On the one hand Britain supports the YPG militarily as part of the international coalition and on the other hand it is actively persecuting people that have anything to do with it. I have no idea why [the police] have arrested my father and questioned my brother or mother. My actions are mine alone. Because they can’t get to me, they are targeting my family,” he said.
Friday, December 27, 2019
Our Bastards
Gotta get the timing right.
