I know it's a bit "if my dog could quack he'd be a duck" but I continually marvel at how easy it would be for Trump to be at least a +50% approval president and quite possibly THE MOST POPULAR PRESIDENT EVER. The economy is by some measures good (not ignoring the underlying fucked up aspects of our glorious country). That gets you most of the way there. Trump obviously has his gross beliefs (he's pretty big on the racism!) but I suspect they are less important to him than PEOPLE LOVING TRUMP because everything is less important to him than that.
Go do the president show. Appoint the evil judges. Be just somewhat less of an asshole, but still playing to the base with some "owning the libs" and even racism. 55% approval. Easy.