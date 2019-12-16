Self-driving cars aren’t quite ready for large-scale commercial deployment, but as the technology advances most companies developing it plan multiple layers of safety. Aurora, a startup that counts Amazon as an investor, thinks a system of remote monitors acting much like air-traffic controllers is one way to help ensure public acceptance of its robotic chauffeursOr commercially viable. "What if it's like a self-checkout system in the grocery store" basically.
Monday, December 16, 2019
Sure
"Self-driving cars" will continue to improve and will become more and more "neato" but even if they achieve a satisfactory level of "safety" it is hard to envision that they will be actually useful for daily driving. This type of "fix" just isn't practical.
by Atrios at 13:45