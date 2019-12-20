The Pundit Primary

guessing that of every candidate on that stage, Klobuchar has best chance to beat Trump by a lot https://t.co/GEsG3DztmF— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 20, 2019
I'll give Klobuchar credit for one thing - she said "fuck" in front of me 15 seconds after I met her, which I thought was funny, not so much because of Klobuchar, but because it was at a time when journalists pretended that people with potty-mouths (bloggers) were Very Bad and I'm like, "if a senator says this in front of me right after I meet her, pretty sure you've heard it all before, guys..."