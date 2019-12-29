Sunday, December 29, 2019

Truth



Somehow this stuff keeps appearing in our elite journals. Writers have editors, editors have editors above them, and yet...

All of our elite publications are *incredibly* racist, even if "race science" doesn't make a regular appearance. Yes. All. That black people are fundamentally inferior is the widespread belief necessary for this, even if few would state it precisely that way. But, hey, it's just science!
by Atrios at 08:00