I live a lot of my professional life puzzling over social class and what-not. I can tell you this with the confidence of one thousand ancestors: almost all white elites think phrenology and race science are legitimate ideas. And by almost all I mean all. #lrt— Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) December 28, 2019
Somehow this stuff keeps appearing in our elite journals. Writers have editors, editors have editors above them, and yet...
All of our elite publications are *incredibly* racist, even if "race science" doesn't make a regular appearance. Yes. All. That black people are fundamentally inferior is the widespread belief necessary for this, even if few would state it precisely that way. But, hey, it's just science!