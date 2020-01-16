Thursday, January 16, 2020
Apparently There's A New Book Out About How Trump Is Crazy And Dumb And Bad
I'm sure it is a very fine book by very fine journalists and I certainly don't object to it being published or object to people reading it, but there is a kind of "yes, you read a few tweets and watched one rally, too?" about all of these sorts of books. Yes the details matters and history demands they be recorded, but there's a bit of "new book says Trump is as bad as he obviously is" and people put on their shocked faces for a couple of days and then go back to covering him as "normal" every time one of these comes out.
by Atrios at 14:38