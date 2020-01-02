I know that with Trump it's a neverending stream of crazy shit, but really we don't talk enough about the time he drew an extra oval on an NOAA map with a black sharpie (ridiculously in a way which showed he had no comprehension of how those maps are even constructed - the path projections get wider because they get more uncertain) and presented it to the public on the teevee to "prove" that a hurricane was forecast to hit Alabama as he said.
There is much that supports the "the dude has brain worms" position but that one is pretty much undeniable.
And everyone who works with him and all the journalists and Fox News "journalists" who regularly communicate with him know it and in a few years will tell us what they "couldn't" tell us "then."