I Know... I Got Old... But What Else

“The Wonder Years aired from 1988 and 1993 and depicted the years between 1968 and 1973. When I watched the show, it felt like it was set in a time long ago. If a new Wonder Years premiered today, it would cover the years between 2000 and 2005.” https://t.co/n2JOHQ5svD— Emily Guskin (@EmGusk) January 2, 2020
I have no idea why this would be true, but I do think people who were my age now (47) in 1988 did feel like 1968 was another era and people who are my age now (also 47) in 2020 don't think 2000 was that long ago. Maybe not true at all! Open for discussion.