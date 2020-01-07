Tuesday, January 07, 2020

I Was Told Our Invasion And Occupation of Iraq Was a Deeply Humanitarian Mission

Sure it was maybe the 7th reason, but we didn't paint all those schools for no reason, right? Sure Trump is Trump but lots of conservatives are going to be real mad about this.
WASHINGTON - Senior administration officials have begun drafting sanctions against Iraq after President Donald Trump publicly threatened the country with economic penalties if it proceeded to expel U.S. troops, according to three people briefed on the planning.
The Treasury Department and White House would likely play a lead role if the sanctions are implemented, the officials said. Such a step would represent a highly unusual move against a foreign ally that the United States has spent almost two decades and hundreds of billions of dollars supporting
.
Purple fingers, baby. Purple fingers. The Democracy. The Whisky. The Sexy.

I know, I know, the real reason for the invasion was to tell them to Suck On This.
by Atrios at 08:30