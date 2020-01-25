Saturday, January 25, 2020

Kayfabe

The dumbest fucking people in the universe work for the New York Times.


Imagine taking seriously the argument that they thought about stopping the president from doing crimes but the democrats were mean so they had no choice but to let the president keep doing crimes.

Imagine being paid lots of money to be a Serious Politics Knower for the New York Times and not getting that the Hissy Fit is the go to Republican play.
by Atrios at 10:00