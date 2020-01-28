The driver represents the single largest expense in non-autonomous ride-sharing at 80% of the total per mile cost, according to estimates by research firm Frost & Sullivan. By removing the driver from the equation, fully autonomous vehicles dramatically lower the cost of a ride while boosting its addressable market. Already offering software as a service, Uber plans to take the bet further by making the cost of rides so low (between its fleet of human and robot cars) that vehicle ownership becomes obsolete.
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Math
Leaving aside my skepticism about the technology, the reason drivers are 80% of the cost for Uber is because Uber doesn't own the damn cars. They don't have the capital expenses. With a self-driving fleet, they would.
by Atrios at 13:17