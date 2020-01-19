Sunday, January 19, 2020
Poop Dogg And The Enema Man
"Greedy Geezers" was a favorite of Alan Simpson, of "Simpson-Bowles." You might remember their comedy stylings from when Obama-Biden tried to cut Social Security. But the phrase was, in this context, a favorite of the neoliberal shills of the Washington Monthly and the New Republic of the 70s and 80s. That poor old people had it too good was an article of faith among a generation of young wonks, though I suspect now that they're old their enthusiasm for taking a hatchet to Social Security has waned, if only slightly. They only want to cut it for people who haven't started to receive it yet, now.
by Atrios at 12:44