Elon time, "six months, a year, tops," is notoriously slippery, and good bullshitters always leave themselves open to many interpretations just in case they need an escape hatch, but there are a lot of Tesla owners who truly believed, at some point that Elon was going to flip the switch and turn their cars not just in to genuinely automated vehicles, but ROBOTAXIS that would let them make money in their sleep.
With Rahm out of office, I think Elon's days of annoying me for "taking lots of public money" reasons might be fading, but I'm still a bit obsessed with the bullshit. Oh and the beta test 2 ton deathmobiles. They are still with us.