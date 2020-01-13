Monday, January 13, 2020
Still Making Us Crazy After All These Years
It was a weird time, with practically anyone in media and politics with a prominent microphone going on TV each day saying, "the moon is made of green cheese" and everyone would nod along and people like me would say, "that's fucking crazy the moon is not made of green cheese." I don't know precisely why so many prominent Democrats supported the war. I mean I get all the possible reasons, I just don't know precisely which ones apply to which people. But really "I fucked up" is the only proper response, not some argument about why precisely he had understandable bad judgment and attempting to rewrite his role. Biden was a big hawk. He just was.
by Atrios at 07:13