The Deaths Of Other People

I don't quite understand the psychology of people who call the manager if their fries are 2 minutes late but who think nothing of the torture and deaths of other people, but those are the people who run the war machine parts of the government and their communications allies and I don't just mean the Trumpkins. "We" set up a torture regime and the balance of elite discussion in this country was firmly in the "don't call it torture, also torture is necessary" camp. That wasn't the Trump administration.