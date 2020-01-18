The Important Things

(TNS) — Missouri lawmakers waded into a potentially expensive competition Monday to become the international crossroads of a mostly untested, futuristic, high-speed transportation system.
In legislation that began working its way through the Legislature Monday, tube transport systems like the hyperloop could begin qualifying for funding under a state program for public-private partnerships.
Although the long-term goal is to connect St. Louis and Kansas City with a pneumatic tube people mover that could transport passengers across the state in 30 minutes, a recent study commissioned by House Speaker Elijah Haahr recommends the state should first build a 15-mile track to test the feasibility of the concept.
