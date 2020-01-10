The UK press spent about 2 years (I am not exaggerating) trashing the former Labour leader over this photo.
I'm not sure how anybody is suppose to look good while eating a bacon sandwich, but his failure to do it properly suggested he was inauthentic, just not a man who eats bacon sandwiches like real men. And while not all Jews follow dietary restrictions, nudge nudge, maybe he doesn't really eat bacon, you know?
They can do this for anything. Or not. At least the UK press is somewhat self-aware that they do it.