Tuesday, January 14, 2020

There's Always Money In The Banana Stand

Lol.

Markets are always so "stressed" (that means their bets are losing and they're having a hard time borrowing money to cover their losses. Close enough, anyway.)

Critics of the new plan say if the Fed lends cash directly through the clearinghouse, it could end up contributing to a hedge-fund bailout.

"Critics."
by Atrios at 12:59