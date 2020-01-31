They're All Bad

I know the Senate is the greatest deliberative body in the world where all of the greatest people of America get along famously and frankly I go to bed every night just pleased as punch that The Chucks Grassley and Schumer have a grand old time in the Senate gym locker room. Get a tear in my eye as Snuffy Walden plays in my mind imagining their witty banter.
But, also too, their wonderful colleagues on the other side of the aisle are all corrupt assholes and they have been blowing up The Norms for years and I think it's past time for the Dems to tell THE AMERICAN PEOPLE just who those Republicans are.
Assume Senate comity dead.