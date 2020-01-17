To The Jake Tapper Signal

“I wouldn’t go to war with you people,” Trump told the assembled brass.I know that one "excuse" for Trump coverage is that he spews so much shit every day that no one thing can stick. Another one, slightly related, is that the Dems are just bad at playing a game and are incapable of seizing on one thing and hammering (no this should not be a game but it is). But some things are objectitudinal and nonpartisany and SUPPORTING THE TROOPS is one of them (whether or not it should be). If Obummer had said something like this, literally every single New York Times article about anything having to do with Obummer and the military would, by its 4th paragraph, inject something like "The president's relationship with the military has been strained after his comments..." and any time he was within 250 miles of a military base they would go interview a bunch of TROOPS so they could say how MAD MAD MAD they were at the guy. And those assignments wouldn't require Republicans pretending to be mad about it. They would just become part of the normal background. Obummer hates the military, the military hates Obummer.
Addressing the room, the commander in chief barked, “You’re a bunch of dopes and babies.”
But as I said here, everyone's gonna put on their shocked faces for a day and then coverage will return to normal. And that's not normal.