Former Vice President Joe Biden said that he predicts Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may become “mildly cooperative” in a post-Trump era.Still if we take Joe Biden, Vice President of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who spent 3/4 of his presidency at least trying to get Republicans to play nice with him, seriously, then the obvious questions are... how will you succeed where your best friend failed? And just why did you think he failed? And what does that say about your good friends on the other side of the aisle? Is there even an aisle? Why is all of our discourse about partisanship dumb?
“I’m not suggesting all of a sudden everyone’s going to project a new sense of courage and political courage,” Biden said at a campaign event in New York. “What I’m suggesting [is] that the dynamic changes when the right vote, as opposed to the vote you don’t agree with, becomes a possibility if you vote for it.”
Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Why Was Obama Different
Savvy people are supposed to say things like, "Joe just says these things because they're what people want to hear" as if telegraphing that Biden is a big liar is better than telegraphing that he's an idiot. Might be true! But it's weird.
by Atrios at 18:45