Thursday, February 27, 2020
All Dozen Of Them
The most over-represented people in our discourse are the "NeverTrumpers." Most of them aren't even by any measure "moderate Republicans," unless you think of Bloody Bill Kristol as one. They're very right wing conservatives who just want Trump to tweet less and bomb more. "NeverTrump" as a brand should require a bit more of a commitment than "oh boy siree I really don't like this Trump guy much" and not "unless the Democrats vote for
Biden Bloomberg John Kasich I regret that Trump is, once again, all their fault." But that was, of course, their inevitable path that dumb hippie bloggers like me told you would be the case years ago.
by Atrios at 11:00