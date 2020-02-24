Monday, February 24, 2020

Everybody I Talk To. You Know, Everybody Who Matters



I don't want to debate Bernie's "electability" which people can have differing opinions about, but when all the Serious Politics Knowers you chat with day to day who inform you on everything in politics, and who you presumably think of as spanning the relevant ideological spectrum, have a unanimous belief on this issue which is completely at odds with polling, maybe you aren't getting the full perspective on all the non-Bernie issues, too.

Maybe the bubble is YOU!
by Atrios at 12:30