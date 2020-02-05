Wednesday, February 05, 2020

How Did We Get Here


To the DeLorean, Doc Brown!

That piece was written after Limbaugh called Chelsea Clinton the White House dog on his teevee show. Not mentioned in that piece? That Limbaugh called Chelsea Clinton (age 12) the White House dog on his teevee show. But sure 20 years later MoDo got mad at him.

The NYT never stops promoting these horrible people.
by Atrios at 11:19