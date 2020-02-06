I AM SPENDING $75 MILLION TO DEFEAT TRUMP!!!! I AM A HUMANITARIAN!!!!

Her nonprofit does run digital ads, but used her for-profit consulting firm Lockwood to place those ads, taking a chunk off the top https://t.co/7SfdHHxzwg— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 6, 2020
Be well connected, sucker rich people into giving you money for your "nonprofit," pay your for profit company for the work.
Never tweet, and certainly never tweet as if you think everybody reading your tweets is an idiot.
Every grifter in DC is so mad at her now. Killing the golden goose! Well, probably not, but maybe!
Lol
One top Democratic operative noted that ACRONYM had publicly reported that they were going to launch $1 million of impeachment-related ads. But as of January 29, Advertising Analytics had shown them spending just $186,000, with their affiliate PACronym having spent $38,000."The lurkers support me."
Last, I want to thank the hundreds of people that have reached out to me + the team over the past 48 hours to tell us they believe in us & to keep fighting. It’s going to take all of us doing everything we can to win this election + we’re not going anywhere ✊🏼🇺🇸☄️— Tara McGowan (@taraemcg) February 6, 2020
Lol
McGowan sought to distance herself from Shadow's IowaReporterApp on Monday night, characterizing the app developer as an “independent” company. In a separate statement, an ACRONYM spokesman said the nonprofit organization is an investor in several companies, including Shadow, but was “eagerly awaiting more information from the Iowa Democratic Party with respect to what happened.”Lol
But business and tax records show ACRONYM and Shadow are registered at the same Washington, D.C., street address, which belongs to a WeWork co-working location. Shadow CEO Gerard Niemira previously served as the chief operating officer and chief technology officer at ACRONYM, according to an online resume.
So far, Facebook ad disclosures show the group has spent about $700,000 on ads. ACRONYM leaders said in November that they had raised about 40 percent of the $75 million they hoped for. But by the end of 2019, it had raised only about one-tenth of that, according to a disclosure filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission. A separate tax-exempt wing of the group won't have to disclose how much money it has raised to the IRS until next year.
Lol
“The app was sound and good,” Niemira said. “All the data that was produced by calculations performed by the app was correct. It did the job it was supposed to do, which is help precinct chairs in the field do the math correctly. The problem was caused by a bug in the code that transmits results data into the state party’s data warehouse.” That transmission bug, he said, “had catastrophic impact.”It was a very good app. The calculator function worked!
Fucking grifters