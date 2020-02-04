There are certain fields, and politics is one, in which people to often get put into leadership/management positions despite not being any good at actually managing. That is, leadership positions which require them to be more than just a figurehead or media presence, or at least hire the right people to take care of that part of the job. That you might be good at something, and are in some sense "important," doesn't mean you have the skills or inclination to actually run things and make them work.
And you usually can't fire those people, either.