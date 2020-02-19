A Bloomberg campaign non-disclosure agreement obtained by The Nation contains language that could prevent staffers from reporting workplace abuse.
The NDA totals 9 pages and forbids employees from discussing “any and all non-public information” and “activities” by the campaign.
And while it’s understandable that a campaign would want to keep things like internal polling under wraps, transparency advocates say that the NDA is overly broad to the point of preventing sexual harassment, as well as other forms of workplace abuse like racial discrimination, from being reported.
Mister We Could Use A Man Like Michael Bloomberg Again
