Mittens Is A Communist Now

He's a weirdo and despite winning the nomination in 2012 he was never exactly a Republican's Republican, but now he'll be an unperson in the Party. Don't really see that he has any good play here. Even the Never Trumpers will be lukewarm, most likely. Maybe Jen Rubin will get her crush back. But no one's gonna sit with him at the lunch table anymore.
And while it's all mostly theater of little importance at this point, it does prevent them from babbling about how the FOUNDERS DEMANDED IMPEACHMENT BE BACKED BY EQUAL NUMBERS OF REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS OR IT IS TREASON or whatever crap they have been making up recently.