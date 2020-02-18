More than 211 gallons of sewage has spilled into the waterways and streets of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, killing fish, seeping into houses and prompting the city's mayor to plead for state and federal assistance.Time is up in much of the country for these systems and they have not been suitably maintained anywhere, basically.
The problems began in December, when aging sewer pipes in the beachside city broke six times, releasing 126.9 million gallons of toxic sewage — one of South Florida's biggest spills ever, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. The waste poured into streets in three neighborhoods of the popular tourist destination, plus the Tarpon River and Himmarshee Canal, the paper reported.
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Shovel Ready Projects
I tried to tell them.
