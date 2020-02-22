The Most Popular Man In America

A couple of years ago if you'd ask some highly paid political consultants to describe the "ideal" Dem candidate in the abstract, it would basically be the precise opposite of Michael Bloomberg in every particular. This does not mean this advice would have been correct, but that's what they would have said. Then he starts throwing half a billion bucks (and counting!) around and he's OUR ONLY CHANCE TO BEAT TRUMP.
Favorability- All Voters
Sanders 46%
Trump 43%
Biden 40%
Buttigieg 37%
Warren 35%
Bloomberg 35%
Klobuchar 32%
Steyer 22%