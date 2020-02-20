Thursday, February 20, 2020

There Is A Natural Order To Things

It isn't something I understand, but there are people who have an intuitive sense of hierarchies and it's why "people being mean to Mike Bloomberg on twitter" is something which offends their sensibilities, in the same way that "students protesting a famous speaker coming to campus" upsets their sensibilities.

It isn't just that the rabble are wrong, it's that the don't know their place. Bloomberg's the rich old white guy, and respect must be paid.

Curious if the "Liz Warren is MEEEEAN" takes gel quickly or not. Same thing.

You better be good for goodness sake...
by Atrios at 10:00