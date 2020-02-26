They Died On Teevee

One consequence of a world run largely by PR spinners, to which we've added a president who can't really see existence outside the little tv box, is a weird belief that you can hide all reality from people. To be fair, the Right has had great success with this. See, for example, bullying all news outlets not to show THE BAD NEWS IN IRAQ but SHOW ALL THE SCHOOL PAINTINGS INSTEAD. WHAT ABOUT ALL THE SCHOOLS WE PAINTED!!!!
But it's a bit harder to hide dead people at home and its consequences. If the coronavirus ends up being a major thing, it's going to be a major thing whether or not CNN acknowledges it.