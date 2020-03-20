Anarchy In The UK

2/ For the first time in our history, the British government is going to step in and help pay people’s wages.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 20, 2020
Government grants will cover 80% of the salary of retained workers, up to a total of £2,500 a month, that’s above UK median earnings level.
Read the whole thread.
Basically allowing companies to maintain their current payroll levels even if their employees are doing nothing by taking care of most of the bill.
Sunak is the Chancellor of the Exchequer (Treasury Secretary).