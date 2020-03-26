And Then The Moment Passes

Well I still have a job and my stonks are up. Sure the help all wear masks now, and every now and then I have to swap one out because, well, you know, but otherwise things are pretty much as they were. For me. The news is a bit depressing, so I stopped watching, and, yes, I lost some "friends" but those quotation marks are there for a reason.
The new normal is going to feel pretty much like the old normal to the people who rule us, fairly quickly. They'll be back to talking about funemployment and lucky duckies who are too poor to pay federal income taxes and splashing stories of "looters" and how "we" deal with them in your local newspapers.