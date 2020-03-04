Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Brand Democrat
Democrats built up a brand over the past few years which involved increased minority inclusion/hostility to racism and racist policies, having a harder line against misogyny especially in the metoo era, being somewhat uncomfortable with big money in politics, and being at least slightly less inclined to crown a billionaire king than the other party. We can acknowledge "they" (there is no they, precisely) are a bit full of shit about all of this like everything, but being open to Bloomberg coming in and buying the whole thing just because he could would have shattered whatever brand they have. And for what? To line a bunch of people's pockets. Dems don't need that fortune to beat Trump and Bloomberg's hardly the obvious candidate America has been crying out for.
by Atrios at 12:20