Around this time in 2016 I unsubscribed from various DC-related insidery (not important people, but people who work for important people, basically) email lists because of the bullying. My beautiful mind has been free of it all since! It wasn't Bernie Bros doing the bullying, and I wasn't even one myself (I planned to vote for Clinton all along and while I did actually vote for Bernie in my very late primary it was already over then and didn't matter).
You gotta have power to use it, and people in power do.