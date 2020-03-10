Don't Talk About The War

Biden on MSNBC last night said of his vote for the Iraq War, "I didn't believe he had those nuclear weapons. I didn't believe he had those weapons of mass destruction."— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 10, 2020
He said his vote was for inspectors to prove they didn't have WMDs.
This isn't backed by our reporting. pic.twitter.com/O3Tq0Ihzxt
Lots of savvy people are going to spend the next several months telling us to ignore Biden when he lies (he lies a lot) or that he didn't mean what he plainly said and welp...