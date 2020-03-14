It's amazing. There are online and broadcast commentators who one moment are go-to experts on cabinet reshuffles, HS2 and antisemitism and the next on pandemics and the symptoms of coronavirus. We are so lucky to have them. I hope they get well paid.— Michael Rosen (@MichaelRosenYes) March 14, 2020
The couple times I have been asked to contribute myself to a possibly (possibly) lucrative career as a TV or radio pundit I have declined. I suppose it's hard to resolve the "no I am not an expert on everything" stance with what I do on this dumb blog, but I do my best here not to offer myself up as an expert on things I am not an expert about. When someone points the camera in your face you can't make that caveat clear.
I have opinions on everything like the rest of you, but this is just a dumb blog.