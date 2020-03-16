Good Guys And Bad Guys

Maybe there are a couple of possible mechanisms, but the only thing to be done for the economic situation right now is to give a lot of free money to people. It would be at least mildly encouraging if we had one political party arguing for that and another political party arguing the other way and then who knows it might even happen. But that's mostly not what's going to happen (prove me wrong!) and we're at best going to get one side arguing for half measures that are complicated and get watered down and screwed up even more by the other side.
None of them have a clue.