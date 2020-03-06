Multiple people described elaborate schemes to undermine the campaign and help their favored candidates. As one staffer explained, “I would actively canvass for Bernie when I was supposed to be canvassing for Mike. I know of at least one team of ‘volunteers’ that was entirely fabricated by the organizers who had to hit their goals. It was easy enough to fudge the data to make it look like real people put in real volunteer work, when in reality Mike was getting nothing out of it.”
Friday, March 06, 2020
Heroes
We should never forget the elites who actively worked for the 5th boats I mean the Michael Bloomberg campaign, but the lower level grifters are heroes.
by Atrios at 12:00