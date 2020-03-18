Lipinski Loses

Some good news, at least. Marie Newman beats "pro-life" Dan Lipinski in Dem primary. Lipinski has forever highlighted the problem with the incumbency protection racket of the Democratic party (weirdly "everyone" seems ok with some Kennedy guy primarying Markey). The basic story was that he was pro-life, conscience, blah blah blah, but he was bad on basically everything and while you don't expect the party mechanisms to actively oppose him, they went above and beyond to protect him for years. Why? Who knows.