Tesla, citing “conflicting guidance from different levels of government” on how to handle the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday ordered production employees at its Fremont, Calif., car-manufacturing plant to continue coming to work.Click through. From what's in the article I'd bet $420 this is what is known as a "lie."
In an email sent at 8:49 a.m., Tesla human resources head Valerie Capers Workman said, “There are no changes in your normal assignment and you should continue to report for work if you are in an essential function” which she said include “production, service, deliveries, testing and supporting groups.” Sick workers could stay home and use their accumulated paid time off, she said.
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Oh, Elon
