Pop Goes The Aughts

Right wingers and "centrists" spent the decade after the beginning of the Great Recession demonizing the unemployed and finding any excuse for it other than the obvious ones. Depending on the telling it was just The Great Shirk (young men would rather play video games than work) or some version of structural unemployment (the robots have taken all the jobs! stupid kids didn't get STEM degrees even though there are no STEM jobs either!). Mass unemployment had an obvious cause and just as obvious solutions, but the people who rule us and the lickspittles-to-billionaires in the press spent years blaming the victims of their views and policies.
Gonna be the same thing but even more insane.