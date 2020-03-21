Saturday, March 21, 2020
The People Are To Blame
Please resist the temptation to blame people for not fully engaging in what you believe to be appropriate distancing behavior. The powers that be were hardly quick to take this seriously, or at least to communicate that they were taking it seriously. There's nothing wrong with people being outside by themselves, or with groups of people they are regularly exposed to anyway (family, household members). Get mad at employers who are forcing their people to come to work in unsafe conditions, and government authorities who are not handling any part of this correctly, not people going for a jog. I'm tired of seeing random pictures of ZOMG PEOPLE OUTSIDE and yes people are going to go outside and not just to buy food but just to go outside. We are not actually under quarantine.
