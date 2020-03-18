The View From Above

The clueless indifference (charitable) of our rich ageing overlords damages large numbers of individuals regularly, but that they don't know what the price of bananas is might bring down the whole country right now. And you don't have to care about the peasants who can't pay their rent to understand that's a problem for the people who are supposed to receive the rent, and that starts to be a problem even for people who aren't filthy poors, but while our overlords might tell stories about their "middle class upbringing" (maybe even sometimes true) they've long lost any empathy for even such people.